Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? gets first UK winner for 14 years

BBC News Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
ITV says a contestant will be seen winning the top prize in the forthcoming series.
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire player becomes show's first winner in 14 years

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire player becomes show's first winner in 14 years The unnamed contestant answers 15 questions correctly from the ITV quiz show's famous hot seat to become the sixth champion.
