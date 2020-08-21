Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? gets first UK winner for 14 years

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Small Axe Trailer



Small Axe First Look Trailer - Plot synopsis: Fifty years ago, on 9 August 1970, 150 protesters marched against police harassment in Notting Hill. This is the true story of the Mangrove 9, a group of.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:16 Published 2 weeks ago REELZ Docu-Series: Inside The Death investigation Of Walt Disney And His Final Days



The sudden death of the 65-year-old American entrepreneur and pioneer of the American animated industry, Walt Disney, still remains a mystery to most. In the 100th episode of the REELZ docu-series,.. Credit: OK Magazine Duration: 01:15 Published 2 weeks ago Regis Philbin Exits, Stage Right, At 88



Just a month before his 89th birthday, longtime television host Regis Philbin has died of natural causes. Philbin was the host of the morning talk show 'Live with Regis and Kathie Lee,' which he.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41 Published on July 25, 2020

Related news from verified sources Who Wants To Be A Millionaire player becomes show's first winner in 14 years The unnamed contestant answers 15 questions correctly from the ITV quiz show’s famous hot seat to become the sixth champion.

Daily Record 5 hours ago





Tweets about this