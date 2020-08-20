Global
Taylor Swift donates £23,000 to help student go to university
Taylor Swift donates £23,000 to help student go to university
Friday, 21 August 2020 (
49 minutes ago
)
Vitoria Mario says the singer has made her "dream come true"
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Taylor Swift donates £23,000 to student raising funds to go to UK university
Taylor Swift has donated £23,000 to an aspiring student who lives in London and is fundraising to help pay for her university education.
Belfast Telegraph
15 hours ago
Taylor Swift donates £22,000 to Portugese migrant unable to afford University of Warwick place
Vitoria Maro described herself as 'a black girl with a dream' on her GoFundMe page
Independent
17 hours ago
Taylor Swift Helps London Student Cover University Tuition With $30,000 Donation
The 'Cardigan' singer comes across 18-year-old Vitoria Mario's fundraising page and is 'so inspired by your drive and dedication to turning your dreams into...
AceShowbiz
2 hours ago
