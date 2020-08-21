Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chi Chi DeVayne’s legacy: How a queen from humble roots became an unforgettable performer and a beloved Drag Race legend

PinkNews Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Chi Chi DeVayne, who has tragically died aged 34, will be remembered for her incredible talent, kind heart and determination. The Drag Race star passed away Thursday (August 20) shortly after being hospitalised with pneumonia, and two years after sharing that was living with the rare, chronic condition scleroderma....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Netflix Put Winner Of RuPaul's Drag Race In Episode Thumbnail [Video]

Netflix Put Winner Of RuPaul's Drag Race In Episode Thumbnail

When it comes to spoilers, nowhere is safe. Even if they had all the right hashtags and words muted on their social media feeds, many overseas fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race had this season’s All Stars..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Miz Cracker’s Routine: The First 5 & Last 5 Things I Do Every Day [Video]

Miz Cracker’s Routine: The First 5 & Last 5 Things I Do Every Day

Drag Queen extraordinaire Miz Cracker from RuPaul's Drag Race shares the first five and last five skincare and self-care steps that get her through any day. Miz cracker spills the tea on why she didn't..

Credit: Allure Magazine     Duration: 13:13Published
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5 Cast Teaches You Drag Slang [Video]

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5 Cast Teaches You Drag Slang

The Queens of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5' school us in Drag slang. From "dusted" to "sickening," Shea Couleé, Jujubee, Derrick Barry, Miz Cracker, Blair St. Clair, Alexis Mateo, Ongina, India..

Credit: Vanity Fair     Duration: 08:30Published

Tweets about this