Chi Chi DeVayne’s legacy: How a queen from humble roots became an unforgettable performer and a beloved Drag Race legend
Friday, 21 August 2020 () Chi Chi DeVayne, who has tragically died aged 34, will be remembered for her incredible talent, kind heart and determination. The Drag Race star passed away Thursday (August 20) shortly after being hospitalised with pneumonia, and two years after sharing that was living with the rare, chronic condition scleroderma....
