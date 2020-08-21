Chi Chi DeVayne’s legacy: How a queen from humble roots became an unforgettable performer and a beloved Drag Race legend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Netflix Put Winner Of RuPaul's Drag Race In Episode Thumbnail



When it comes to spoilers, nowhere is safe. Even if they had all the right hashtags and words muted on their social media feeds, many overseas fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race had this season’s All Stars.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published on July 25, 2020 Miz Cracker’s Routine: The First 5 & Last 5 Things I Do Every Day



Drag Queen extraordinaire Miz Cracker from RuPaul's Drag Race shares the first five and last five skincare and self-care steps that get her through any day. Miz cracker spills the tea on why she didn't.. Credit: Allure Magazine Duration: 13:13 Published on July 22, 2020 RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5 Cast Teaches You Drag Slang



The Queens of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5' school us in Drag slang. From "dusted" to "sickening," Shea Couleé, Jujubee, Derrick Barry, Miz Cracker, Blair St. Clair, Alexis Mateo, Ongina, India.. Credit: Vanity Fair Duration: 08:30 Published on July 16, 2020

Tweets about this