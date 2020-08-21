Global  
 

Pete Buttigieg praises Joe Biden for ‘stepping out’ for LGBT+ rights in heartfelt Democratic convention speech

PinkNews Friday, 21 August 2020
Pete Buttigieg came out swinging for Joe Biden at the Democratic National Convention, touching on the presidential candidate’s history of supporting LGBT+ rights. Buttigieg stood on the spot where he married husband Chasten Buttigieg to rally behind his fellow Democrat, explaining how the “political...
News video: Ady Barkan: U.S. has 'profound obligation' to vote Biden

Ady Barkan: U.S. has 'profound obligation' to vote Biden 02:09

 Ady Barkan, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2016 and was quickly championed as a healthcare hero for demanding change in U.S. Congress, despite his debilitating disease, told the DNC Tuesday "each of us must be a hero for our communities" and vote Joe Biden in November.

