Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Robbie Savage fires Chris Sutton Rangers warning

Daily Record Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Robbie Savage fires Chris Sutton Rangers warningThe BT pundit was taking no prisoners in a tongue in cheek promotional video for tonight's Scottish Football Extra.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this