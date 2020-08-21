Robbie Savage fires Chris Sutton Rangers warning Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

The BT pundit was taking no prisoners in a tongue in cheek promotional video for tonight's Scottish Football Extra. The BT pundit was taking no prisoners in a tongue in cheek promotional video for tonight's Scottish Football Extra. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

