'R rate' number for Birmingham and Midlands teetering around 1 Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Data released on Friday by the Government Office for Science and the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) shows the estimate for R across the UK is now between 0. Data released on Friday by the Government Office for Science and the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) shows the estimate for R across the UK is now between 0. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this