Review: Tenet: A rush of blood to the head that demands to be seen on a big screen Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Time is a fluid construct in Tenet, trickling backwards and forwards and occasionally eddying into rippling pools of possible pasts, presents and futures. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this