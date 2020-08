Cyclists urged to use drop in bike thefts to cut insurance premiums Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

Cyclists in Brighton and Hove are being urged to use the recent drop in bike thefts to help them cut their insurance premiums. While insurance is not legally required – unlike for car drivers – many choose to cover their bikes, especially more expensive bikes, against the cost of replacing them if s... 👓 View full article

