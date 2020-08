Sunderland: Defender Morgan Feeney and goalkeeper Remi Matthews join club Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- League One side Sunderland sign former Everton defender Morgan Feeney and Bolton keeper Remi Matthews. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this TyneWearUK Tyne & Wear News: Sunderland: Defender Morgan Feeney and goalkeeper Remi Matthews join club https://t.co/q2hUIbKyQ1 12 minutes ago Raumdeuter. RT @SkySports_Keith: Sunderland sign keeper Remi Mathews & Everton defender Morgan Feeney as Phil Parkinson shapes his squad ahead of the n… 27 minutes ago Keith Downie Sunderland sign keeper Remi Mathews & Everton defender Morgan Feeney as Phil Parkinson shapes his squad ahead of the new campaign #SAFC 31 minutes ago Chris addison RT @SportsPeteO: Sunderland are in talks to sign former Everton defender Morgan Feeney on a free transfer. #SAFC #EFC 8 hours ago Safc talk 1973 Sunderland are in advanced talks to sign defender Morgan Feeney after his recent Everton departure. Feeney, 21, is… https://t.co/ZmDnKcN4Ue 1 day ago Bret FTM Gibbs Sunderland look set to make Morgan Feeney their third signing of the summer. The defender has been on trial with… https://t.co/3j3bEWkpyj 1 day ago