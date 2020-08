Four million expired vaccines found in a refrigerator in Argentina Health Minister, Ginés González García, reported that four million doses of expired vaccines were found in a refrigerator in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Constitución. “They are expired..

Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths at 41,403 The Government said 41,403 people had died in the UK within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of 5pm on Wednesday, an increase of six on the daybefore. Separate figures published by the UK’s..

Rapid Testing Now Available At Holiday Park In Fort Lauderdale Ted Scouten reports results are available same day — and in many cases in just two hours.

Positive coronavirus tests are not "cases": Health experts debunk mainstream media's false narrative about COVID-19 (Natural News) Mainstream media claims that coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the country, but does anyone really know how many cases there are?...

NaturalNews.com 1 week ago





Mapping coronavirus in Northern Ireland: Confirmed cases in your council area The epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Northern Ireland has been Belfast where there have been 1,486 confirmed cases and 162 deaths recorded by the...

Belfast Telegraph 1 week ago