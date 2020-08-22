|
England v Pakistan: Zak Crawley brings up 200
Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Zak Crawley becomes the third youngest Englishman to score a double century as England continue to build a commanding lead in the third Test between England and Pakistan in Southampton.
