England v Pakistan: Zak Crawley brings up 200

BBC News Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Zak Crawley becomes the third youngest Englishman to score a double century as England continue to build a commanding lead in the third Test between England and Pakistan in Southampton.
England v Pakistan: Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler pile on the runs

 Zak Crawley's superlative 267 and 152 from Jos Buttler leads an England run-fest on the second day of the final Test against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl.
BBC News

Kent, India, Perth and inspired by Cruyff - Crawley's route to 'dazzling' maiden Test century

 How Zak Crawley's classy maiden Test century is years in the making, and confirmation he belongs at the highest level.
BBC News

Crawley hits unbeaten 171 to put England on top against Pakistan

 Zak Crawley's sparkling maiden Test century puts England in command of the third and final Test against Pakistan on day one in Southampton.
BBC News

England v Pakistan: Zak Crawley hits maiden Test century

 Zak Crawley's sparkling maiden Test century puts England in command of the third and final Test against Pakistan on day one in Southampton.
BBC News

England’s Ben Stokes to miss remaining Pakistan Tests for family reasons [Video]

England’s Ben Stokes to miss remaining Pakistan Tests for family reasons

Ben Stokes will miss England’s final two Tests against Pakistan as he preparesto travel to New Zealand to be with his family. Stokes has played a full partin England’s red-ball team this summer,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published
Root hails England's mental strength after 'brilliant chase' at Old Trafford [Video]

Root hails England's mental strength after 'brilliant chase' at Old Trafford

Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes partner up to propel England to an unlikely three-wicket win over Pakistan.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:11Published
England showed skill and mental strength in win over Pakistan, says Root [Video]

England showed skill and mental strength in win over Pakistan, says Root

England’s Joe Root says his side showed skill and mental strength to clench avictory over Pakistan in the raisethebat first Test at Emirates Old Traffordby three wickets.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

