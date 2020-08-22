Global  
 

Johnson backed by Whitty on reopening schools just weeks after warning of risks

Independent Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Professor Chris Whitty said the evidence clearly showed children would suffer more harm if they did not return as planned next week
