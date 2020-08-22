|
Johnson backed by Whitty on reopening schools just weeks after warning of risks
Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Professor Chris Whitty said the evidence clearly showed children would suffer more harm if they did not return as planned next week
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Chris Whitty British physician and epidemiologist
Coronavirus: More than 100,000 people have signed up for UK vaccine trials, government saysFigure 'shows selflessness of public', Professor Chris Whitty says
Independent
Chris Whitty: We have probably reached the limit of what we can do
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17Published
Whitty: Sage advice meant ministers had to make incredibly difficult decisions
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:58Published
Chris Whitty: We may have to change Covid-19 strategy in winter
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:40Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this