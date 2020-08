Phil Hogan on the brink of resignation as Irish Government agrees to recall Dail early Sunday, 23 August 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Tanaiste Leo Varadkar have asked Phil Hogan to "consider his position", heaping pressure on the EU commissioner to resign over his attendance at an Oireachtas Golf Society dinner that has outraged the nation.