Kevin Bridges and Frankie Boyle in plea for funding to save comedy venues Sunday, 23 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Kevin Bridges, Frankie Boyle and Fred MacAulay are among a group of performers calling on the Scottish Government to provide emergency funding to help Scotland’s comedy scene survive the Covid-19 pandemic. 👓 View full article

