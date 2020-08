You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Public Health study supports schools return



Public Health England has found that children are more likely to get coronavirus at home than they are at school. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:59 Published 16 hours ago Medical chief says coronavirus risk at school smaller than damage of not going



Professor Chris Whitty, England's chief medical officer, warns children aremore likely to be harmed by not returning to school next month than if theycatch coronavirus. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:34 Published 17 hours ago How To Talk To Your Kids About The Return to School



Parents are preparing to send their children back to school this September. For many students, this will be the first time they have been back in classes for many months. Here we speak to educational.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 02:05 Published 18 hours ago

Tweets about this