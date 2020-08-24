Queen 'won't return to Buckingham Palace after summer break'

Lady Louise Windsor to get GCSE results
The Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor is among the thousands receivingGCSE results today. Lady Louise, daughter of the Earl and Countess of Wessex,attends school in Ascot, Berkshire. The..
New claims about Harry and Meghan's royal life made in Finding Freedom
After months of speculation, Finding Freedom has finally been released, providing a new account of Prince Harry and Meghan's royal life from dating, to marriage, to royal duties - and to stepping back...
Princess Beatrice wed in grandmother's vintage Hartnell gown and tiara
Pictures have been shared of Princess Beatrice wearing one of her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s old Sir Norman Hartnell gowns for her top-secret quarantine wedding on Friday.
TOWN&COUNTRY The Queen and Prince Philip are currently enjoying their annual summer stay at Balmoral, after which they'll return… https://t.co/GBHwFp9hyb 12 minutes ago
Bernadette Biggs RT @HelloCanada: The Queen will not return to Buckingham Palace this year https://t.co/QtPn2fvTZS 1 hour ago
Sacha Cohen 👀.to left 👀 to the right.....The Queen will not return to Buckingham Palace this year – report | HELLO https://t.co/37czOfqEq5 1 hour ago
HELLO! Canada The Queen will not return to Buckingham Palace this year https://t.co/QtPn2fvTZS 2 hours ago
Shauna Fleet RT @rjmyers: The Queen will not return to Buckingham Palace 'for foreseeable future' owing to coronavirus threat https://t.co/h3a15wb1lx 2 hours ago
🌹 The Cambridges News 🌹 The Queen will not return to Buckingham Palace this year – report
https://t.co/tc8I7zhmjR 2 hours ago
📸 Paul Ratcliffe 📸 Ahead of HM The Queen's return to Buckingham Palace two Drum Horses lead her back, with her Soldiers marching ahead… https://t.co/SBBV3uS9ey 2 hours ago
Angela Issa RT @5Agenda21: Hundreds chanting PEDOPHILES outside Buckingham Palace yesterday - The Queen decides not to return to London
Did you see thi… 3 hours ago