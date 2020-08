You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready



From the supply of antiviral drug remdesivir stabilising in India after shortage as per producer Cipla, to Russia becoming the first nation to declare a vaccine ready for use - here are the top news.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:13 Published 2 weeks ago Covid update: Russia mass vaccination from Oct plan; Delhi 2nd sero survey



From the Russian government planning to roll out a mass vaccination drive from October 2020 after getting vaccine clearance by August, to India's case fatality rate dropping to 2.15%, the lowest since.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:09 Published 3 weeks ago Moderna's COVID vaccine enters late-stage trial



Moderna said on Monday it has started a U.S. government-backed late-stage trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the first to be implemented under the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:55 Published on July 27, 2020

Tweets about this