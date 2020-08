PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 11 hours ago Video Credit:- Published James Anderson has no plans to stop playing for England after 600th wicket 01:47 James Anderson gave the strongest hint yet that he is actively planning forone last crack at the Ashes next winter, promising that his historic 600thTest wicket is a stepping stone rather than the end of the road. Anderson’sbig moment was delayed by dropped catches and rain in England’s final...