You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chloe Sevigny credits co-star Jack Dylan Grazer for changing her mind about having a son



Chloe Sevigny has confessed she was desperate to have a baby girl, but working with Jack Dylan Grazer on the HBO show We Are Who We Are changed her mind. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published 13 hours ago CNN’s Anderson Cooper Calls Trump’s Twitter Attack on NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace ‘Racist, Just Plain and Simple’



“Racist, just plain and simple,” that’s how CNN’s Anderson Cooper describes President Trump’s tweet attacking NASCAR’s lone Black driver Bubba Wallace. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:38 Published on July 7, 2020

Tweets about this