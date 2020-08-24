Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Storm Francis brings fresh weather warnings to NI

BBC News Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Storm Francis is the seventh named storm of the season and the second to hit in the last week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Weather warnings in place as Storm Francis heads to the UK

Weather warnings in place as Storm Francis heads to the UK 01:53

 The UK can expect an “unseasonably wet and windy spell” says the Met Office asa yellow weather warning is put in place. Storm Francis will reach the west ofEngland from the early hours of Tuesday, and continue east until lateWednesday. Holidaymakers staying by the coast have been told to prepare...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cows escape as Storm Ellen batters Ireland [Video]

Cows escape as Storm Ellen batters Ireland

A herd of cows escape from a farmers field in Dovea, County Tipperary, Ireland, as Storm Ellen batters the country this morning (August 20). The animals dashed towards the road as the rain and strong..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:30Published
Storm Ellen blows sand away on Irish beach [Video]

Storm Ellen blows sand away on Irish beach

Strong winds from Storm Ellen blow the sand on a beach in County Meath, Ireland this morning (August 20). The region suffered fallen trees and power lines which lead to electricity blackouts after..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:33Published
Storm Ellen shakes boats in Donegal, Ireland [Video]

Storm Ellen shakes boats in Donegal, Ireland

Boats moored off the coast of Donegal, Ireland, are rocked by strong winds and heavy rain as Storm Ellen batters the country today (August 20). The region suffered fallen trees and power lines which..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

'Dangerous' Storm Francis is heading for Hull and East Yorkshire

'Dangerous' Storm Francis is heading for Hull and East Yorkshire The Met Office has updated its weather warnings and the country is now on high alert
Hull Daily Mail


Tweets about this