Related videos from verified sources England's Root says Anderson will return to his best again



Joe Root backs James Anderson to hit peak form again in the two remaining test matches against Pakistan adding that Ben Stokes is a big miss and he's spoken to Stuart Broad after his fine for breaching.. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 06:51 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources England v Pakistan: James Anderson made to wait for 600th Test wicket England's push for victory and James Anderson's quest for a 600th Test wicket is obstructed by the weather and Pakistan's stubborn resistance on day four of the...

BBC News 10 hours ago



BBC News 10 hours ago





