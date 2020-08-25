Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ellen DeGeneres hints she’ll address the firestorm that’s plagued her show as it stages its make-or-break return

PinkNews Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Ellen DeGeneres has hinted that she will address the controversy that has engulfed her eponymous TV show when it returns in September. The chat show host’s once-sparkling reputation has been whittled away in recent months, amid a patchwork of claims from former and current The Ellen DeGeneres Show staffers and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Ellen DeGeneres plans to 'talk to fans' amid toxic workplace accusations

Ellen DeGeneres plans to 'talk to fans' amid toxic workplace accusations 00:47

 Ellen DeGeneres will address the scandal surrounding the allegedly "toxic" workplace environment at her daily TV show in a talk to fans.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'I was extremely uncomfortable': Mariah Carey slams Ellen Degeneres for pregnancy question [Video]

'I was extremely uncomfortable': Mariah Carey slams Ellen Degeneres for pregnancy question

Mariah Carey felt "extremely uncomfortable" when she was pushed to confirm she was pregnant during an appearance on the 'Ellen Degeneres Show' back in 2008.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:37Published
Mariah Carey was pressured by Ellen DeGeneres to reveal pregnancy [Video]

Mariah Carey was pressured by Ellen DeGeneres to reveal pregnancy

Mariah Carey has added to the drama surrounding Ellen DeGeneres by revealing that the talk show host tried to drag a pregnancy confirmation out of her after she had suffered a miscarriage.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Mariah Carey Says Ellen DeGeneres Made Her 'Extremely Uncomfortable' In Interview [Video]

Mariah Carey Says Ellen DeGeneres Made Her 'Extremely Uncomfortable' In Interview

Mariah Carey won’t be joining the long list of celebrities defending Ellen DeGeneres. Huffpost reports that the R&B icon recently reflected on her own brush with DeGeneres years ago. The host..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Tweets about this