|
Ellen DeGeneres hints she’ll address the firestorm that’s plagued her show as it stages its make-or-break return
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Ellen DeGeneres has hinted that she will address the controversy that has engulfed her eponymous TV show when it returns in September. The chat show host’s once-sparkling reputation has been whittled away in recent months, amid a patchwork of claims from former and current The Ellen DeGeneres Show staffers and...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this