Primary school pupils on free school meals are already nine months behind

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Primary school pupils on free school meals are already nine months behindPrimary school children eligible for free school meals in the West Midlands are already 9 months behind in their education.
Video Credit: Yahoo News - Published
News video: What are the current UK government guidelines on face coverings within schools?

What are the current UK government guidelines on face coverings within schools? 01:42

 As a new school year begins, Yahoo UK News Editor Chris Parsons explains the new guidance on when face coverings will be required in schools across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. From September 1st, and in secondary schools in England that are within areas under local restrictions,...

