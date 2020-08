Roman Polanski will not appeal Academy expulsion decision, lawyer says Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Roman Polanski will not appeal a judge’s decision to uphold his expulsion from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, a lawyer for the controversial director has said. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this IE Arts & Showbiz Roman Polanski will not appeal Academy expulsion decision, lawyer says https://t.co/TfYjf5Ch3l 13 minutes ago Irish Examiner Lifestyle Roman Polanski will not appeal Academy expulsion decision, lawyer says https://t.co/2xOJPQWayZ 13 minutes ago