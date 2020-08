Moment Carrie Gracie quits BBC News on air after 33 years Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Carrie has been with the company 33 years, but had resigned from her position as China editor in January 2018 in a row over equal pay. Carrie has been with the company 33 years, but had resigned from her position as China editor in January 2018 in a row over equal pay. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this