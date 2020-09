Australia’s staunchly anti-LGBT+ former prime minister Tony Abbott hired by UK as post-Brexit trade chief Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The UK government has reportedly hired Australia’s anti-LGBT+ former prime minister Tony Abbott to become its trade representative. Abbott is believed to be set to serve as president of the UK Board of Trade, with The Sun newspaper hailing the appointment of the “forthright Aussie… tasked with drumming up... 👓 View full article