Eat Out to Help Out extension: Statement in response to calls

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trader Joe's Refuses To Change Product Names Over Online Petition



An online petition alleges that the branding is racist and demanded it be changed. And while it originally seemed like the company was going to take action in response to the calls for change, the.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:32 Published on July 31, 2020 Donald Trump Calls Black Lives Matter Mural a ‘Symbol of Hate’



Donald Trump Calls Black Lives Matter Mural a ‘Symbol of Hate’ On Wednesday, President Donald Trump denounced New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s recent support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM).. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:13 Published on July 1, 2020

Tweets about this