Celebrity personal trainer spotted jogging with Prime Minister in London

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
A personal trainer to the stars has been spotted jogging with the Prime Minister after Boris Johnson admitted he needed to lose weight following his Covid-19 battle.
