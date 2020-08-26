Celebrity personal trainer spotted jogging with Prime Minister in London

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ‘Can visit in personal capacity but…’: Zafaryab Jilani on PM Modi‘s Ayodhya visit



AIMPLB’s Zafaryab Jilani spoke on the Ayodhya’s bhoomi pujan event. Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ayodhya site, Jilani said PM should not have visited the site. “A PM.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:04 Published 3 weeks ago Boris Johnson ‘orders preparations to avoid second national lockdown’



Boris Johnson has ordered officials to work-up a plan for avoiding a secondnational lockdown, according to reports. The Prime Minister is consideringasking the elderly to shield once again and is.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published on August 2, 2020 Anti-vaxxers are ‘nuts’ – Boris Johnson



Boris Johnson has said people opposed to vaccinations are “nuts” as hepromoted an expanded programme of NHS flu jabs. During a visit to a medicalcentre in east London, the Prime Minister asked.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published on July 24, 2020

Tweets about this