|
|
|
Celebrity personal trainer spotted jogging with Prime Minister in London
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
A personal trainer to the stars has been spotted jogging with the Prime Minister after Boris Johnson admitted he needed to lose weight following his Covid-19 battle.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Boris Johnson ‘orders preparations to avoid second national lockdown’
Boris Johnson has ordered officials to work-up a plan for avoiding a secondnational lockdown, according to reports. The Prime Minister is consideringasking the elderly to shield once again and is..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
|
Anti-vaxxers are ‘nuts’ – Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson has said people opposed to vaccinations are “nuts” as hepromoted an expanded programme of NHS flu jabs. During a visit to a medicalcentre in east London, the Prime Minister asked..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Tweets about this
|