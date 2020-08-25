Labour MP calls Brexiteers 'sh*tbag racist w*nkers' over Proms row

Sir Keir Starmer has accused the government of "serial incompetence", highlighting 12 U-turns on policy relating to the Covid-19 outbreak. The Labour leader also expressed concern over the test, trace and isolate system which he argued was vital to progress against the disease.
Report by Etemadil.
At the first PMQs since July, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said BorisJohnson is “tin eared” and “making it up as he goes along”. Sir Keir said thePrime Minister’s own MPs have “run out of patience”, following criticism fromTory backbenchers which saw one describe events over the summer recess as a“mega-disaster from one day to the next”.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says the government has 'lurched from crisis to crisis' following a series of u-turns by ministers, and accused the government of wasting valuable time during the summer recess instead of preparing for a possible winter coronavirus outbreak.
Labour has called on the UK government to push back the date of next year's GCSE and A-level exams in England to help students catch up after losing months of education because of the pandemic.
Leader of the Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg has played a snippet of Rule, Britannia! in the House of Commons to celebrate the BBC reversing a decision for the music not to be sung during Last Night Of The Proms. It follows a question posed to the Leader of the House by Conservative MP Joy Morrissey who had disputed the BBC's motives behind the decision.
Report by Etemadil.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for an end to “cringing embarrassmentabout our history” after the BBC decided to strip lyrics from traditional LastNight Of The Proms favourites such as Land Of Hope And Glory. The broadcasterrevealed details of its schedule for the Last Night event after reports thatanthems Rule Britannia! and Land Of Hope And Glory could face the axe overtheir perceived association with colonialism and slavery. On Monday night, theBBC issued a statement saying the two songs would be performed by theorchestra, but without singing during the September 12 concert. Mr Johnsonshared his reaction during a visit to Devon on Tuesday, telling reporters: “Iwas gonna tweet about this, but I just want to say… if it is correct, which Icannot believe that it really is, but if it is correct, that the BBC is sayingthat they will not sing the words of Land Of Hope And Glory or Rule Britannia!as they traditionally do at the end of The Last Night of The Proms. “I thinkit’s time we stopped our cringing embarrassment about our history, about ourtraditions, and about our culture, and we stopped this general fight of self-recrimination and wetness. “I wanted to get that off my chest.”
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for an end to the "cringing embarrassment about our history" and the "self-recrimination and wetness" after the BBC decided to strip lyrics from traditional 'Last Night of the Proms' favourites such as 'Land of Hope and Glory' and 'Rule Britannia'.