Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Local lockdown meeting as Government confirms payment scheme for self-isolation

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Officials will meet on Thursday to decide whether local lockdowns should continue in England, as the Government confirmed it will compensate those who have to self isolate with payments of up to £182.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Over 200 young people volunteer in fight against Nairobi's waste problem [Video]

Over 200 young people volunteer in fight against Nairobi's waste problem

Youth volunteers from Embakasi, a division of Nairobi, joined forces with local police on July 11, in a community clean-up exercise. Footage shows volunteers cleaning uncollected waste from the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:51Published
London mayor: Government messaging on face coverings 'shambolic' [Video]

London mayor: Government messaging on face coverings 'shambolic'

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan heavily criticises Boris Johnson's Government for its apparent mixed public messaging on face coverings, calling it 'a shambles'.He also adds that he hasn't met or spoken to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
'Super Saturday': England's pubs and bars open for business [Video]

'Super Saturday': England's pubs and bars open for business

Hospitality businesses across England are preparing to welcome around nine million customers on so-called 'Super Saturday'. Businesses ranging from hairdressing salons to Britain's smallest pub have..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:52Published

Tweets about this