You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sarah Harding battling advanced cancer



Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding is battling advanced cancer. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 16 hours ago Sarah Harding has been diagnosed with advanced-stage breast cancer



Pop star Sarah Harding has revealed she's been diagnosed with advanced-stage breast cancer. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:58 Published 20 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Girls Aloud fans share love and support as Sarah Harding reveals ‘devastating’ cancer battle as disease spreads Sarah Harding, the beloved English singer and Girls Aloud star, revealed Wednesday (26 August) that she is battling advanced breast cancer. In a string of...

PinkNews 20 hours ago





Tweets about this