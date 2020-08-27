Global  
 

Western and Southern Open: Johanna Konta & Novak Djokovic reach semi-finals

BBC News Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
British number one Johanna Konta reaches the Western and Southern Open semi-finals with an efficient win over Greek 13th seed Maria Sakkari.
US Open 2020: Johanna Konta beaten by Sorana Cirstea in second round

 Britain's Johanna Konta is knocked out of the US Open in three sets by Romanian Sorana Cirstea.
BBC News
Andy Murray and Johanna Konta through to US Open second round [Video]

Andy Murray and Johanna Konta through to US Open second round

Andy Murray made a spectacular return to grand slam singles when he came fromtwo sets down to beat Japanese world number 49 Yoshihito Nishioka. Meanwhile,Johanna Konta won the battle of the Brits against Heather Watson to reach theUS Open's second round.

US Open: Johanna Konta says ATP & WTA merger will 'take long time to happen'

 British number one Johanna Konta says a merger between the ATP and WTA Tours is "sensible" but does not think it will happen while she is still playing.
BBC News

Murray to play Nishioka & Konta faces Watson at US Open

 Britain's Andy Murray will play Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in the US Open first round, while Johanna Konta and Heather Watson meet in an all-British match.
BBC News

Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic Serbian tennis player

Novak Djokovic recovers from early scare to see off Kyle Edmund

 Kyle Edmund bowed out of the US Open despite giving Novak Djokovic an early scare but Cam Norrie booked his place in the third round of a grand slam for the..
WorldNews

US Open 2020: Kyle Edmund loses to Novak Djokovic, Cameron Norrie through to third round

 Briton's Kyle Edmund loses to US Open top seed Novak Djokovic, while compatriot Cameron Norrie advances to the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time.
BBC News

Djokovic fights back to beat Edmund at US Open

 Briton's Kyle Edmund takes a set off top seed Novak Djokovic but ultimately struggles to keep up with the world number one's intensity, losing in the US Open..
BBC News

US Open: Djokovic ready to embrace pressure as he advances to second round

 New York: Novak Djokovic showed a bit more passion than might have been expected in his first-round win over Damir Dzumhur on Monday but the world number one..
WorldNews
Novak Djokovic: Intensity was still there despite no fans at US Open [Video]

Novak Djokovic: Intensity was still there despite no fans at US Open

Men's world number one Novak Djokovic said not having fans in attendance atthe US Open has not hindered his game as he beat Bosnian Damir Dzumhur inthree straight sets to cruise through to the second round.

Greece Greece Country in southeastern Europe

Covid-19 coronavirus: Greece accused of island cover-up to keep tourism afloat

 The Greek Government has been accused of covering up the number of coronavirus cases on holiday islands in the Aegean, allegedly buckling under pressure from the..
New Zealand Herald

Greece defends pandemic handling as England faces pressure over quarantine rules

 Greece insists it is doing “everything in our power” to keep UK holidaymakers safe as England faces pressure to reimpose quarantine rules on the country...
WorldNews

Black Sea Gas Find Strengthens Turkey's Hand Against Greece

 By Sinan Ulgen (Bloomberg Opinion) — An important development has been lost amid the growing alarm over the contretemps in the Eastern Mediterranean: Last..
WorldNews
Therese Coffey: I have "no insight" into travel restrictions [Video]

Therese Coffey: I have "no insight" into travel restrictions

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey says she has "no insight" into decisions which may be made this week on quarantine restrictions for Portugal and Greece, after the devolved administrations of Scotland and Wales announced their own restrictions on Tuesday. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Claire Glatman: British woman 'killed by speedboat' in Corfu named

 Claire Glatman, from North Yorkshire, died after being hit by a boat off the Greek island of Corfu.
BBC News

Maria Sakkari Maria Sakkari Greek tennis player

'No excuses' as Williams knocked out by Sakkari

 Serena Williams is beaten 5-7 7-6 (7-5) 6-1 by Maria Sakkari in the third round of the Western and Southern Open.
BBC News

Serena Williams stunned by Maria Sakkari at Western & Southern Open

 Greek reaches quarter-finals with 5-7, 7-6(7-5), 6-1 win Williams served for match in second set in New York Serena Williams was sent spinning out of the Western..
WorldNews

Djokovic has nothing to prove after Adria Tour & COVID-19 [Video]

Djokovic has nothing to prove after Adria Tour & COVID-19

World number one Novak Djokovic does not feel he has to act any differently or prove anything when he plays in New York over the next few weeks.

World number one Djokovic says will play at U.S. Open [Video]

World number one Djokovic says will play at U.S. Open

Novak Djokovic says he will compete at the U.S. Open and the Western & Southern Open as tennis continues its return.

Halep withdraws from Palermo, Konta also unsure, Murray hopes for U.S. Open [Video]

Halep withdraws from Palermo, Konta also unsure, Murray hopes for U.S. Open

World number two Simona Halep withdraws from next month's Palermo Ladies Open as players look ahead to tennis season resuming in a COVID-19 world.

Serena Williams crashes out of Western and Southern Open tournament

 Serena Williams was sent spinning out of the Western and Southern Open by Maria Sakkari on Tuesday after the Greek rallied from a set down to beat the 23-times...
DNA

Western and Southern Open: Serena Williams knocked out by Maria Sakkari

 Serena Williams is beaten 5-7 7-6 (7-5) 6-1 by Maria Sakkari in the third round of the Western and Southern Open.
BBC Sport

Western and Southern Open: Johanna Konta & Novak Djokovic reach semi-finals

 British number one Johanna Konta reaches the Western and Southern Open semi-finals with an efficient win over Greek 13th seed Maria Sakkari.
BBC News Also reported by •Independent

