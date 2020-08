Deliveroo to launch ‘Eat In’ discount as Eat Out to Help Out ends: how it'll work Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Deliveroo is to offer diners a discount in September to encourage them to “eat in to help out”, after the Government’s restaurant scheme ends. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this