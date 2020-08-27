Liberal Democrats election: Ed Davey announced as new leader

Who is in the race to be Liberal Democrat leader?



Sir Ed Davey and Layla Moran are on the ballot in the Liberal Democratleadership race. The ex-coalition Cabinet minister and Oxford West andAbingdon MP are going head-to-head to replace Jo Swinson, who lost her EastDunbartonshire seat in December's snap election. Whoever wins will become thefourth permanent Lib Dem leader in the past five years and take over a partystill re-grouping after being their third difficult election in a row.

