Liberal Democrats election: Ed Davey announced as new leader

Independent Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
New leader says party must 'wake up and smell the coffee' as he defeats challenger Layla Moran
Lib Dem leadership contender Layla Moran pledges to push for electoral reform

 MP will seek cross-party unity behind proportional representation if elected to lead Lib Dems on Thursday
Independent

