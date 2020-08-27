Liberal Democrats election: Ed Davey announced as new leader

Sir Ed Davey and Layla Moran are on the ballot in the Liberal Democratleadership race. The ex-coalition Cabinet minister and Oxford West andAbingdon MP are going head-to-head to replace Jo Swinson, who lost her EastDunbartonshire seat in December's snap election. Whoever wins will become thefourth permanent Lib Dem leader in the past five years and take over a partystill re-grouping after being their third difficult election in a row.
Layla Moran outlines where she stands on Brexit and alliances with Labour toform a joint campaigning force against the Conservatives. The Oxford West andAbingdon MP has thrown her hat into the leadership race and is running againstcandidates including acting party leader Ed Davey. Voting begins this week todecide who will replace Jo Swinson, who lost her seat in the 2019 election.
