You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Fire breaks out outside Paris train station, metro services disrupted



A fire broke outside Saint-Lazare train station in Paris on Friday (August 21). Footage shows firefighters putting out the fire. Several metro lines have been disrupted. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:55 Published 6 days ago Fire breaks out as train derails and bridge collapses in Tempe, Arizona



A large fire has broken out after a train derailed on a bridge in Tempe, causing the structure to partially collapse into the lake below. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:45 Published on July 30, 2020 Black smoke plumes over train fire in Tempe Town Lake, Arizona



A huge fire burst early morning Wednesday (July 29) on a train over a bridge in Tempe Town Lake, Arizona. The fire was pumping thick black smoke covering the sky with smoke plumes for miles. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:38 Published on July 30, 2020

Tweets about this