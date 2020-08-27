A married lesbian couple were raped, murdered and set on fire, all because their killer didn’t want to pay rent Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Four people have been found guilty of raping and murdering a lesbian couple in a horrific and brutal attack. Joey van Niekerk, 32, and Anisha van Niekerk, 30, from Mooinooi, South Africa, had been married for three years when they were murdered in December of 2017. The couple were reported missing on December 10, after... 👓 View full article

