Gareth Barry: Former Aston Villa, Manchester City and Everton midfielder retires

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak insists the club hold no grudgeagainst UEFA. Al Mubarak wants to consign the Financial Fair Play issue tohistory and build a “constructive relationship” with European football’sgoverning body.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:08Published
Willian might stay at Chelsea, who are also poised to sign Kai Havertz,according to the rumour mill. Willian could be set to stay at Chelsea afterall, with a breakthrough reached in contract negotiations, according to SkySports. Several clubs had been circling for the 31-year-old Brazilian, who wasrumoured to want to leave Stamford Bridge, including Arsenal, ManchesterUnited, Barcelona, and David Beckham’s Inter Miami. However, the winger istipped to sign a new contract with Chelsea this week, despite being offeredonly a two-year extension instead of his preferred three. Manchester Unitedare still poised to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, although he has beenwarned he would not be a certain starter for the Red Devils every week, TheIndependent reports. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still keen to sign Grealish evenif United complete the transfer of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. Unitedare likely to have to up their ante from their initial £90m bid for Sancho,but will not meet Dortmund’s desired £110m, the Daily Mail says. The OldTrafford club will likely be also forced to go above their envisaged £50m tosign Grealish now that Villa will stay in the Premier League, but at leastChampions League qualification has given Solskjaer more spending power.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:12Published
Aston Villa boss Dean Smith declared staying up felt better than promotionlast season after securing survival with a 1-1 draw at West Ham. Jack Grealishtook centre stage as Villa, promoted via the play-offs during the lastcampaign, escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth. An emotional Smith,who lost his Villa-supporting father Ron to coronavirus during the enforcedbreak, said his team's survival "feels better than getting promoted."
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:31Published
Mikel Arteta says it "has to hurt" after Arsenal's loss to Aston Villa confirmed the club would finish outside the top six.Arsenal failed to fire or find the inspiration which helped them beat Liverpool and Manchester City in their two previous outings.Eddie Nketiah's header hit the post but the Gunners will need to win the FA Cup against Chelsea next month to return to Europe next season.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39Published
Eddie Howe has left his role as Bournemouth manager by mutual consent, the SkyBet Championship club have announced. The 42-year-old was unable to keep theCherries in the Premier League, with relegation confirmed on the final daydespite a 3-1 victory at Everton.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe holds a press conference following his side’s1-3 win over Everton. The victory was still not enough to see Bournemouthretain their Premier League, the south coast club will play in theChampionship next season.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:18Published
There’s been a lot of talk in recent months, years even, about Everton building a new stadium at Bramley Moore on the river Mersey itself and leaving their... SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Football FanCast
Everton should sign James Rodriguez from Real Madrid soon and the transfer will see the Colombian playmaker reunite with old manager Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison... Daily Star Also reported by •Football FanCast •talkSPORT
Premier League icon Gareth Barry has announced his retirement from football. The 39-year-old, who has spent the last three years at West Brom, made a record 653... talkSPORT Also reported by •BBC Sport •Belfast Telegraph