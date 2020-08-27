Global  
 

Gareth Barry: Former Aston Villa, Manchester City and Everton midfielder retires

BBC News Thursday, 27 August 2020
Former Aston Villa, Manchester City and Everton midfielder Gareth Barry retires from football at the age of 39.
