Gareth Barry: Former Aston Villa, Manchester City and Everton midfielder retires

BBC Local News Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Former Aston Villa, Manchester City and Everton midfielder Gareth Barry retires from football at the age of 39.
