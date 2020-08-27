|
Gareth Barry: Former Aston Villa, Manchester City and Everton midfielder retires
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Former Aston Villa, Manchester City and Everton midfielder Gareth Barry retires from football at the age of 39.
