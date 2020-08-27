Global  
 

Boris Johnson and Tory party see popularity slump after exams chaos and local lockdowns

Independent Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Keir Starmer and Labour now leading in favourability stakes, Ipsos Mori survey finds
London Calling: U.K. government does coronavirus U-turn

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has a huge parliamentary majority of 80 seats. That makes CBS News contributor Simon Bates wonder: Why does it..
CBS News

Brexit: Boris Johnson signals no-deal increasingly likely and hits out at EU for refusing to compromise

 Boris Johnson has admitted the UK is currently heading for a no deal Brexit, with progress now “very difficult” as the two sides...
WorldNews

Simon Case: Boris Johnson appoints close ally and former aide to Prince William as new ...

 Boris Johnson has picked a close ally as the new cabinet secretary, in fresh evidence of his determination to a deliver a “hard rain” on the civil service...
WorldNews
Boris Johnson holds Cabinet meeting on return to Westminster [Video]

Boris Johnson holds Cabinet meeting on return to Westminster

Boris Johnson is facing fresh pressure from his backbenches for clarity ontaxes, education and coronavirus policy as MPs return to Westminster after thesummer recess.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published
PM opening remarks as cabinet returns [Video]

PM opening remarks as cabinet returns

Prime Minister Boris Johnson mentions school returns, office returns, tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, and “building back better” as cabinet meets for the first time following the summer recess. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:14Published

Man who threatened Sir Keir Starmer dies in prison while awaiting trial for left-wing terror offences

 Dominic Noble said the then-Labour leadership candidate was on a list of 'potential targets'
Independent
Starmer: Government 'right' but 'slow' on A-levels U-turn [Video]

Starmer: Government 'right' but 'slow' on A-levels U-turn

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the government was "right" but "slow and incompetent" after Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced a U-turn over exam results. A-level and GCSE results in England will now be based on teachers' assessments of their students, unless the grades produced by the controversial algorithm are higher. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:41Published
Boris Johnson faces calls to intervene to end A-levels crisis [Video]

Boris Johnson faces calls to intervene to end A-levels crisis

Boris Johnson is under pressure to intervene to end the deepening A-levelscrisis in England, amid growing anger among pupils and teachers and warningsof unrest among Tory MPs. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called on the PrimeMinister to take “personal responsibility” for fixing the issue, accusing himof having been “invisible” throughout the turmoil.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:44Published
Sir Keir Starmer: Government approach to exam results has failed [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer: Government approach to exam results has failed

Sir Keir Starmer met A-level students at a sixth-form college in Darlington.The Labour leader said: “The algorithm has not worked because it’s assessed40% of students for a downgrade, and for schools and colleges they haven’teven got standardisation over the last two or three years, so this approachhas failed."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:26Published

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer spotted queuing up for ice cream in Broadstairs

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer spotted queuing up for ice cream in Broadstairs The Labour leader, who replaced Jeremy Corbyn in April was spotted outside ice cream parlour Morelli's
Dover Express


