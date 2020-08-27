Global  
 

Pansexual Disney star Bella Thorne breaks OnlyFans records by making $1 million in just 24 hours

PinkNews Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Bella Thorne has become the first person ever to make $1 million on OnlyFans in just 24 hours. Thorne, 22, broke an OnlyFans record by raking in the incredible figure, which jumped to $2 million within a week. The former Disney Channel star — who is pansexual — announced on August 19 that she had … Continued The...
News video: Bella Thorne sets OnlyFans record with $1 million earnings

Bella Thorne sets OnlyFans record with $1 million earnings 00:50

 Actress Bella Thorne has become the first OnlyFans account holder to bank $1 million dollars in her first 24 hours on the adult subscription service.

