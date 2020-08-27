|
These queer legends are living proof there’s no rush when it comes to labels – and nobody ever needs to suffer in silence
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
In partnership with Childline, PinkNews spoke to four influential LGBT+ people from all walks of life about their journey to accepting their own identities, and why nobody of any age needs to rush into a label. Since lockdown began, countless young people have come to the realisation for the first time that they might be...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this