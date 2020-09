You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Man faces murder, attempted murder charges after fatal machete attack on family at Brighton home



A man faces murder and attempted murder charges after he allegedly attacked a family with a machete at a Brighton home, killing one woman. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 01:21 Published 3 weeks ago Man in custody after machete attack in Brighton home that left 1 dead



A man is in police custody after he allegedly attacked multiple people with a machete in a Brighton home, fatally injuring one woman. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 00:25 Published 3 weeks ago Fly Dumpers Drop Remains Of Demolished House In Brighton Park



CBS 2’s Tara Molina continues to investigate fly dumping issues throughout the city – after an entire home demo was just dumped in Brighton Park. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:42 Published on August 6, 2020

Tweets about this