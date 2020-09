You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Wuhan students fully return back to schools after months of coronavirus lockdown



Students in central China's Wuhan fully return to schools on September 1 after months of coronavirus lockdown. In the video, pupils were one metre away from each other while walking into the Shen.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:14 Published 3 days ago Schools return amid ongoing Covid-19 pandemic



Children on the first day back at Charles Dickens Primary School in southLondon, as schools in England reopen to pupils following the coronaviruslockdown. Approximately 40% of schools were expected to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published 3 days ago Students return to classrooms in England and Wales as unions rally against absence fines



Education unions are calling for a temporary ban on school absence fines asthousands of pupils return to classrooms in England and Wales. Over a quarterof parents say they are not ready to send their.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:05 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this