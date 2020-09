1140 nursery hours in Argyll and Bute while West Dunbartonshire kids get 600 Friday, 28 August 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The council, which covers Helensburgh, announced the move as West Dunbartonshire Council said they would increase provision "when it is available and safe to do so".

