Liverpool ready for 'intense' season - Klopp

BBC News Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
This weekend's Community Shield will kick off "one of the most intense seasons" for Premier League champions Liverpool, says manager Jurgen Klopp.
Jürgen Klopp Jürgen Klopp German association football player and manager

Jurgen Klopp not sure Lionel Messi will play in Premier League [Video]

Jurgen Klopp not sure Lionel Messi will play in Premier League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has poured cold water on suggestions the clubcould be interested in signing Barcelona forward Lionel Messi. Klopp said hewould like to see the Argentine play in the Premier League but admitted he wasunsure if a move to rivals Manchester City will materialise.

Klopp says Liverpool ready for 'intense' season - starting with Community Shield

BBC News

Lionel Messi: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp rules out move for Barcelona forward

 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp rules out any interest in signing Lionel Messi, but admits the Argentine would be "great" for the Premier League.
BBC News

Liverpool F.C. Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England

Mikel Arteta confident Aubameyang will sign again with Arsenal [Video]

Mikel Arteta confident Aubameyang will sign again with Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has indicated that he believes the club are “close” to finalisinga new deal for captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who fired them to a penaltyshoot-out win over Liverpool in the Community Shield at Wembley. Gabon forwardAubameyang had helped the Gunners win a record 14th FA Cup against Chelseaearlier this month and produced a superb strike to give Arsenal an early leadagainst the Premier League champions.

Arsenal beat Liverpool on penalties to lift FA Community Shield

 London: Arsenal beat Liverpool 5-4 on penalties on Saturday to lift the Community Shield, the curtain-raiser for the English domestic season, after the two sides..
WorldNews
Arsenal beat Liverpool on penalties to lift FA Community Shield [Video]

Arsenal beat Liverpool on penalties to lift FA Community Shield

Arsenal edge Liverpool 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw to lift the FA Community Shield in the traditional English season curtain-raiser.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal striker 'convinced to stay' - Mikel Arteta

 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta thinks Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been "convinced to stay" after a starring role in the Community Shield win over Liverpool.
BBC News

FA Community Shield FA Community Shield British football super cup game

Emma Hayes: Chelsea expect 'huge battles' with Man City after Community Shield win

 Chelsea manager Emma Hayes says there will be "huge battles ahead facing Manchester City" this season.
BBC News
Klopp 'very happy' for tough test against Salzburg [Video]

Klopp 'very happy' for tough test against Salzburg

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says his team needed a difficult match against Red Bull Salzburg and they received just that as the English champions prepare for Saturday's Community Shield against Arsenal.

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Matt Doherty: Tottenham sign defender from Wolves

 Tottenham Hotspur sign right-back Matt Doherty from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers on a four-year deal.
BBC News

The Premier League's 'wow' signings - vote for your favourite

 Who were some of the Premier League's 'wow' signings of past years as Manchester City are linked to Lionel Messi.
BBC News

Premier League's 'wow' signings: Weah, Veron, Robinho, Pogba, Di Maria

 Who were some of the Premier League's 'wow' signings of past years as Manchester City are linked to Lionel Messi.
BBC News

'Klopp's adaptability key to success' [Video]

'Klopp's adaptability key to success'

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock is not surprised Jurgen Klopp has been named Premier League Manager of the Season

How Jürgen Klopp turned Liverpool into Premier League champions [Video]

How Jürgen Klopp turned Liverpool into Premier League champions

The final piece in the puzzle has fallen into place for Liverpool as Jürgen Klopp's side were crowned Premier League champions. After an unprecedented season which was on hold for nearly three months,..

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's 'nearly perfect' Premier League title winning season [Video]

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's 'nearly perfect' Premier League title winning season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks to the press following his team's 3-1victory over Newcastle in the Premier League on the final day of the season.

Matic says ´no excuses´ as Man Utd eye Premier League title

 Manchester United star Nemanja Matic believes the Red Devils can win the Premier League, warning there are no excuses in 2020-21. United enjoyed a 14-match...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Daily Star

The Premier League's 'wow' signings - vote for your favourite

 Who were some of the Premier League's 'wow' signings of past years as Manchester City are linked to Lionel Messi.
BBC News Also reported by •Daily Star

Caribbean Premier League 2020: Kieron Pollard guides Trinbago Knight Riders to narrow win over Barbados Trindents

 Skipper Kieron Pollard's crucial half-century saw the Trinbago Knight Riders rescue a seemingly impossible two-wicket win against the Barbados Tridents in the...
