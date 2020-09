You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources How To Write Your Grocery List As If You Care About Climate Change



The novel coronavirus pandemic has had far more people cooking and eating at home than usual. And they have more time to plan their shopping list. According to CNN, it's provided Americans with an.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published 2 weeks ago Michigan to pay $600 mln to Flint water victims



[NFA] The U.S. state of Michigan said on Thursday that it had reached a preliminary settlement to pay $600 million to victims of the Flint water crisis, potentially closing a chapter on one of the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:09 Published 3 weeks ago It's Getting Hot In Here: A/C Use In US Likely To Shoot Up By 60% In 30 Years



The rising summer heat is driving up the demand for air conditioning in the US and across the globe. According to Gizmodo, a new report says the surge will only become more dramatic as the climate.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this