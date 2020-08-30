Global  
 

Director Sean Baker insists he is not making a film with Bella Thorne about OnlyFans

PinkNews Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
Bella Thorne claimed that her controversial OnlyFans account would serve as research for an upcoming film project with friend Sean Baker, but the director has now said that this isn’t true. Former Disney star Bella Thorne, who came out as pansexual last year, has been swamped in controversy during the last week over...
