The Birmingham restaurants extending Eat Out to Help Out

Sandie Gay RT @birmingham_live: The list of Birmingham restaurants extending Eat Out to Help Out through September https://t.co/GexrpWvodA 4 hours ago Birmingham Plaza The list of Birmingham restaurants extending Eat Out to Help Out through September - Birmingham Live https://t.co/F4mtBXCN17 6 hours ago Clyde Holt The list of Birmingham restaurants extending Eat Out to Help Out through September https://t.co/vVx82ibcuO 6 hours ago Birmingham Live The list of Birmingham restaurants extending Eat Out to Help Out through September https://t.co/GexrpWvodA 6 hours ago Sian Victoria ✌ 😋A lot of places are extending the #EatOutHelpOut scheme so here's - 22 Restaurants to Eat Out to Help Out… https://t.co/mi8noS9QUc 5 days ago