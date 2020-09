Jockey Club chief executive Delia Bushell resigns after inquiry upholds allegations Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

BBC Local News: Gloucestershire -- The chief executive of the Jockey Club resigns after an independent inquiry upheld allegations of bullying, racist comments and the circulation of offensive material. 👓 View full article

