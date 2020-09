Sir Mo Farah added to star-studded line-up competing in Antrim Coast Half Marathon Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The star-studded line-up for the Antrim Coast Half Marathon continues to grow after four-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Mo Farah confirmed his place at the September 12 event. 👓 View full article

